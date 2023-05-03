Novi native’s wishes come true in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

DETROIT – Born and raised in Novi, Cameron Sirian can’t wait to return to Michigan to perform for his family and friends. Sirian, a Walled Lake Western High graduate, is singing and dancing his way across the country in Disney’s magical Broadway hit: Aladdin.

We chat with Sirian before his homecoming:

Do you remember the first time you experienced Aladdin?

Definitely the 1992 film. I grew up watching it, being obsessed with it. I remember when they brought Aladdin to Broadway, my mom and I saw it and I was like, “Oh my gosh, I have to be in that.” And ever since then I remember thinking I have to be in that show.

You grew up in Novi, what does it mean to you to be performing at the Fisher Theatre?

It means so much. You know, when I booked this tour and the route came out, I was praying that Detroit would be on it because I grew up watching shows at the Fisher and at the Opera House. Whenever a tour would come through, we would go so it’s such a full circle moment. It’s such a dream come true that my family and friends are going to be able to see me. It’s going to be amazing, I’m so excited.

Do you remember any of the shows that you saw at the Fisher?

My first show I saw at the Fisher was Oklahoma. But I’ve seen so many shows there. I’ve probably seen Wicked a handful of times. Les Miserables. All the big tours that came through, I would always go.

Did you have any dreams roles growing up?

It sounds so cheesy, but this show was always on my bucket list. It’s such a crazy moment to check that off my dream list so quickly, but honestly, this was always my dream show.

Cameron Sirian, a Novi native, joins the ensemble in the North American tour of Disney's Aladdin. Sirian also understudies Babkak and Iago. (2023)

What’s your favorite part of performing in this show every night?

This can be a really exhausting job but then you look at the audience and you see the smiles on people’s faces. I think that really makes up for any hardships with the job. It’s so special because when I see a kid, it reminds me that this could be their first big Broadway show. Maybe this will make them want to do it someday. It’s so awesome.

What makes Aladdin such a popular show, even today?

I think audiences love it so much because it brings in nostalgia of the film. It also brings some changes, adds some new characters and even changes some characters. There’s a dozen new songs. But it brings in all the familiar things like the magic carpet and the big song and dance numbers.

What advice do you have for fellow Michiganders who are also chasing their Broadway dreams?

Just keep working hard and believe in yourself. Really hone in on what you want to do and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it. I feel so lucky because I always had such an amazing support system from my family and friends growing up. That was really amazing and helpful for me to start a career in this.

If you could have three wishes, what would they be?

Performing on tour feels so amazing. I wish that I could feel like this forever. I’m really wanting a dog at some point, but I can’t really have a dog on tour. One of my biggest wishes was honestly to play a theater in Detroit, so I’m going to say my third wish is coming true. You have no idea how excited I am to come home and play Detroit.

Disney’s Aladdin is playing at the Fisher Theatre from May 9 to 14. Tickets start at $35. For showtimes and tickets, visit BroadwayinDetroit.com.