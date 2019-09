The Detroit Youth Choir received enough votes for a chance to compete in the final show of "America's Got Talent."

The amazing choir took the stage in the semifinal on Tuesday night with their spin of "High Hopes," by Panic! At The Disco.

Ten acts will be performing in the finals: Click here to find out who they are

Watch the choir's semifinal performance here:

Local 4 has been in Hollywood following the choir's every step:

