Detroit Youth Choir to receive key to city after incredible run to 'AGT' finals

The Detroit Youth Choir in the semifinals of "America's Got Talent." (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir will be presented with a key to the city by Mayor Mike Duggan after its incredible run to the finals of "America's Got Talent."

Director Anthony White and his 52 choir members will be presented the key at 4 p.m. Friday during their homecoming celebration at Campus Martius.

"The Detroit Youth Choir represented Detroit so beautifully, they deserve the highest form of recognition our city can offer," Duggan said. "They won the heart of America, and now they will have the key to our city."

The celebration is being hosted by Local 4, Downtown Detroit Partnership and the city of Detroit.

The Detroit Youth Choir finished as the runner-up to Kodi Lee on season 14 of the popular NBC show. The DYC came just short of taking home the $1 million prize.

Since Duggan became mayor in 2014, only Big Sean, Berry Gordy, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Lily Tomlin have received keys to the city.

More DYC coverage

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.