Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $2,000 get you?

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Listed at $1,910/month, this 913-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1117 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 800 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a gym. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

2120 Michigan Ave. (Millenium Village)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2120 Michigan Ave. that's going for $2,000/month.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.

