Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,600 get you?

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,522/month, this 1,175-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher. The building boasts a swimming pool, secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. It's listed for $1,530/month for its 780 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll see a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1352 Robert Bradby Drive (Elmwood Park)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 1352 Robert Bradby Drive that's going for $1,550/month.

You can expect to see a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a balcony, carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the townhouse. The building boasts garage parking. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1431 Washington Blvd. It's listed for $1,565/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. The unit comes furnished and has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The rental is dog-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd., here's a 687-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,565/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

