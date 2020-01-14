Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1060 Alter Road

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1060 Alter Road. It's listed for $930/month for its 750 square feet.

The listing promises a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

16536 Lamphere St. (Riverdale)

Next, there's this 1,050-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 16536 Lamphere St. that's going for $949/month.

The residence includes carpeted floors and a renovated kitchen. The building has garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10400 Roxbury St.

Then, check out this three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 10400 Roxbury St. It's listed for $950/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The unit also has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

18115 Roselawn St. (Bagley)

Lastly, also listed at $950/month is this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot. It's located at 18115 Roselawn St.

The building has additional storage space. The listing also promises granite countertops and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.