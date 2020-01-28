Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got up to $800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3801 Elmhurst St. (Petosky-Otsego)

Here's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 3801 Elmhurst St. It's listed for $725/month.

You can expect to find a renovated kitchen, a balcony and hardwood flooring in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a $25 application fee and a $725 security deposit.

6037 Brace St. (Warrendale)

Here's an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom income-restricted residence at 6037 Brace St. that's also going for $725/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and garage parking. Animals are not welcome. Be prepared for a $30 application fee.

550-560 Parkview Drive

Next, check out this 459-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 550-560 Parkview Drive. It's listed for $750/month.

The building includes additional storage space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and central heating. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2217 Ford St.

Also listed at $750/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 2217 Ford St.

The building has outdoor space. In the short-stay unit, you can expect a renovated kitchen, a balcony and a fireplace. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

