Morning Show Insider: First day of “home school” for the Cassimys

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: It’s getting really real. Today begins the first day of “home school” for my oldest son because of the coronavirus school closure. Last night, my son made a schedule of things and subjects he wants to focus on during his time out of school. My wife and I sat down and went over the list and organized the schedule for him. I use air quotes for home school for him because the schedule incorporates things he likely wouldn’t be doing if he was really home schooled. Things around the house for example, but we really think it’s important to keep him learning during this time. He’s actually quite excited about this temporary change. We certainly hope it’s just that…temporary, as in not extended past the current re-open date. Nonetheless, this weekend, knowing that we were limiting outside exposure, it was kind of nice to have everyone together in the home with not many places to go (except to the store to get toilet paper and paper towels lol). Let’s just say we got a LOT of cleaning done and there’s still more to do. I’m considering this an extended Spring Cleaning period.

Most importantly though, I’ve found that it’s best to just stay calm. Am I a little concerned about the coronavirus? Absolutely. But it is what it is and we adjust to the new normal for now. I’ve found our station website to be a great source or knowledge. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has kept us update on the statewide effort. I feel comfortable with the current situation. Yes, I said comfortable, but hear me out. There are still nerves which come from not knowing what lies ahead. But Governor Whitmer said it and I have been repeating this to everyone I encountered over the weekend: “We will get through this.”

Enjoy your week!

From the Local 4 News Today team: Starting Tuesday, and until further notice, we will be suspending our Tasty Tuesday segments. This is to follow Governor Whitmer and the CDC’s directive to avoid large gatherings. As you’ve probably seen in the many years we been doing this segment, restaurants often see a large increase in business following the segment - which we love - but at this time, we do not want to encourage large gatherings. So, we hope you’ll understand our decision to hold off on Tasty Tuesday -- temporary. We look forward to introducing you to new mom and pop businesses in the near future. Until then, enjoy the time with your family at home.

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, March 10th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Cloudy Start

Paul Gross: After a cloudy start Tuesday, the sun will come out by afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). Mostly clear Tuesday evening, following by partly cloudy skies later at night. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

We will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning - Coronavirus Crisis in Michigan

With every day comes a new development in the coronavirus crisis in Michigan. We’ll bring you the latest overnight developments when you wake up.

6:40 a.m. - Coronavirus Scam Alert

The coronavirus crisis has caused rumors to fly online. Scammers, trying to take advantage of health fears. We’ll have what you should watch out for.

All Morning – Reading Month!

March is Reading Month! We want to see your pictures and/or read to your kids' school.

ICYMI

National Days: March 17th

National 3-D Day

National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day

St. Patrick's Day

World Social Work Day

History Highlights: March 17th

In 1762, New York held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.

In 1912, the Camp Fire Girls organization was incorporated in Washington D.C., two years to the day after it was founded in Thetford, Vermont. (The group is now known as Camp Fire.)

In 1958, the U.S. Navy launched the Vanguard 1 satellite.

Celebrity Birthdays: March 17th

Actor Patrick Duffy is 71.

Actor Kurt Russell is 69.

Actor Rob Lowe is 56.

Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 53.

TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 33.

Singer Hozier is 30.

Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 28.

