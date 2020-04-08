Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9932 Lawton St.

Listed at $550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9932 Lawton St.

In the apartment, you can expect a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. This rental is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

850 Whitmore Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 850 Whitmore Road. It's listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

The building has assigned parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet, central heating, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot allows cats. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Finally, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 825 Whitmore Road that's also going for $600/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring and large windows in the unit. The building boasts additional storage space, secured entry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot is cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

