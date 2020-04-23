Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4535 Commonwealth St. (Woodbridge)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

First, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 4535 Commonwealth St. It's listed for $950/month for its 600 square feet.

The residence offers hardwood flooring and central heating. Building amenities include additional storage space, assigned parking and on-site laundry. The property is cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

10400 Roxbury St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,455-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 10400 Roxbury St. that's also going for $950/month.

In the residence, expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 392-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1533 Ash St. It's listed for $950/month.

In the residence, plan on hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 2072 Wabash St. It's listed for $950/month.

The unit listing promises hardwood flooring and central heating in the apartment. Building amenities feature additional storage space and a resident lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

