Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,945/month, this 913-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $150 pet deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $1,982/month for its 1,350 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

4625 Second Ave. (Midtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom short stay apartment at 4625 Second Ave. that's going for $2,000/month.

The unit comes furnished and features a deck and a dishwasher. The building features an elevator and outdoor space. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2126 Michigan Ave. (Millenium Village)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2126 Michigan Ave. It's also listed for $2,000/month.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.