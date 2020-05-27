Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,150/month, this 520-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1538 Centre St.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 1,220 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

417 Mount Vernon St.

Located at 417 Mount Vernon St., here's an 841-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's also listed for $1,200/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a renovated kitchen and a dishwasher. The building features assigned parking and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Listed at $1,200/month, this 1,154-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 3670 Chrysler Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include a resident lounge and on-site management. The apartment also comes with a balcony. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

497 Prentis St. (Midtown)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 497 Prentis St. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring in the apartment. The rental is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

