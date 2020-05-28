Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,025/month, this 1,030-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

867 Ashland St. (Jefferson Chalmers)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,000-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 867 Ashland St. It's listed for $1,050/month.

Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 4707 Third St., here's a 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,075/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and assigned parking. The property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1941 Chene Court (Elmwood Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,075/month, this 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1941 Chene Court.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. You can also expect a dishwasher, a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1538 Centre St. that's going for $1,099/month.

The building features garage parking. The residence also features in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.