Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $3,300 get you?

1437 Woodward Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $3,210/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1437 Woodward Ave.

In the furnished residence, you can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and central heating. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment situated at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $3,230/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

1 Park Ave. (Downtown)

Finally, here's a 714-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1 Park Ave. that's going for $3,240/month.

The apartment comes furnished and features stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

