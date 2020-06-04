Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

15040 Plainview Ave. (Minock Park)

Listed at $1,215/month, this 1,692-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence is located at 15040 Plainview Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a deck. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $1,240/month for its 1,030 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. The unit also has a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5853 Third St. (Wayne State)

Here's a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 5853 Third St. that's going for $1,250/month.

In the condo, you'll see quartz countertops, a deck, central heating, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Next, check out this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4707 Third St. It's listed for $1,275/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. This rental is dog-friendly.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1000 Van Dyke St. (West Village)

Listed at $1,295/month, this 863-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1000 Van Dyke St.

The building offers secured entry. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

