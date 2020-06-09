Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

910 Seward St.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $815/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 910 Seward St.

The apartment comes with a deck, hardwood flooring and central heating. Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. Pets are welcome.

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom age-restricted abode located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It's also listed for $815/month for its 705 square feet.

The building boasts an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. The residence also comes with a balcony. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

14536 Chatham St. (Brightmoor)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,150-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 14536 Chatham St. It's listed for $825/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the residence, you'll see a deck and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

850 Whitmore Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $850/month, this 1,300-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom short-stay unit is located at 850 Whitmore Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and secured entry. In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet, central heating, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

5926 Courville St. (Morningside)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,500-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 5926 Courville St. that's also going for $850/month.

The building features garage parking. In the residence, you'll find an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

