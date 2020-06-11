Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

15811 Greenfield Road (Grandmont-Rosedale)

First, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 15811 Greenfield Road. It's listed for $725/month for its 800 square feet.

In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Here's a 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. that's going for $740/month.

Expect to find a balcony in the residence. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

825 Whitmore Road

Next, check out this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 825 Whitmore Road. It's listed for $750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, a swimming pool, additional storage space and assigned parking. In the residence, expect to find hardwood flooring and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

Located at 850 Whitmore Road, here's a 1,003-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $750/month.

Look for a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, central heating and hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and assigned parking. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

80 E. Hancock St. (Midtown)

Lastly, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 80 E. Hancock St. It's listed for $750/month for its 445 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

