Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1545 Cherboneau Place (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,350/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1545 Cherboneau Place.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen with a dishwasher. The building boasts assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

5984 Yorkshire Road (East English Village)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom income-restricted unit located at 5984 Yorkshire Road. It's also listed for $1,350/month.

In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet. Building amenities include outdoor space and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1301 Orleans St. (Lafayette Park)

Here's a 1,188-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 1301 Orleans St. that's going for $1,384/month.

The unit listing promises a dishwasher and air conditioning. This apartment is cat-friendly.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Finally, check out this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1538 Centre St. It's listed for $1,400/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

