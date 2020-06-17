Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

715 Parker St. (West Village)

Listed at $1,050/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 715 Parker St.

In the unit, you can expect large windows, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 495-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1538 Centre St. It's listed for $1,099/month.

In the residence, look for a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

630 Alter Road (Jefferson Chalmers)

Finally, located at 630 Alter Road, here's a 1,071-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,100/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. The building boasts garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $25 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

