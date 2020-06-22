Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5853 Third St. (Wayne State)

First, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 5853 Third St. It's listed for $1,250/month for its 900 square feet.

In the condo, expect to find central heating, a deck, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

51 W. Palmer St. (Wayne State)

Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 51 W. Palmer St. that's going for $1,295/month.

Expect to hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen with a dishwasher in the apartment. The building boasts on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1000 Van Dyke St. (West Village)

Finally, check out this 863-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 1000 Van Dyke St. It's also listed for $1,295/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building offers secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

