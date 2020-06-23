Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $740/month for its 695 square feet.

The residence offers a balcony. Building amenities include secured entry, an elevator and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

850 Whitmore Road

Next, check out this 1,003-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 850 Whitmore Road. It's listed for $750/month.

Expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and central heating in the unit. Building amenities feature secured entry and assigned parking. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

80 E. Hancock St. (Midtown)

Located at 80 E. Hancock St., here's a 445-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's also listed for $750/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

14393 Strathmoor St.

Finally, listed at $774/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 14393 Strathmoor St.

The listing promises carpeted floors and a fireplace in the residence. Building amenities include additional storage space, outdoor space and garage parking. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

