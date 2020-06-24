Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2072 Wabash St. (Millenium Village)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 2072 Wabash St. It's listed for $950/month.

The building has a resident lounge and additional storage space. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and central heating in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3810 Virginia Park St. (Petosky-Otsego)

Here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 3810 Virginia Park St. that's also going for $950/month.

In the residence, expect to see hardwood flooring. The building includes outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7683 Greenview Ave. (Warrendale)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 7683 Greenview Ave. It's listed for $975/month.

The building features garage parking. In the residence, the listing promises central air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

18951 Wormer St. (Five Points)

Located at 18951 Wormer St., here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's also listed for $975/month.

Look for a dishwasher in the residence. The building has outdoor space and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Finally, here's a 425-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1538 Centre St. that's going for $1,000/month.

The building comes with garage parking. The residence also has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

