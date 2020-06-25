Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,450/month, this 625-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1538 Centre St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1533 Ash St. (Briggs)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 1533 Ash St. It's listed for $1,490/month for its 715 square feet.

Expect in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

15 E. Kirby St. (Wayne State)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this 628-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 15 E. Kirby St. It's listed for $1,500/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll find a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.