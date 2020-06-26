Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,150/month, this 520-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1538 Centre St.

The residence offers in-unit laundry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

8021 Third St.

Here's a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 8021 Third St. that's going for $1,200/month.

Look for stainless steel appliances - including a dishwasher - in the condo. The building offers additional storage space. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

15803 Ferguson St. (Grandmont-Rosedale)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 15803 Ferguson St. It's also listed for $1,200/month for its 1,350 square feet.

Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

