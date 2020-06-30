Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

139 Edgewood Place

Listed at $645/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 139 Edgewood Place.

The residence offers carpeted floors. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 825 Whitmore Road. It's listed for $650/month for its 800 square feet.

In the residence, you'll see large windows and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking, additional storage space and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

80 E. Hancock St. (Midtown)

Here's a 330-square-foot studio apartment at 80 E. Hancock St. that's going for $650/month.

Building amenities feature on-site laundry, a gym and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

24651 W. McNichols Road (The Eye)

Next, check out this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 24651 W. McNichols Road. It's listed for $690/month.

The listing promises central heating and carpeted floors in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Finally, located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave., here's a 544-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $699/month.

Look for a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

