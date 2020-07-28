Tasty Tuesday recipe: French toast bake

Ingredients:

8x9 baking dish

12 pack of brioche buns

6 eggs

1.25 cup of whole milk

2.5 Tbsp of sugar

Lots of pumpkin spice seasoning

For streusel:

1.25 cup of flour

1.25 cup of brown sugar

Half a stick of butter in small squares

.25 tsp of cinnamon

.25 tsp of salt

Steps:

1. Butter baking dish and dust with cinnamon

2. Whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, and pumpkin spice seasoning in large bowl

3. Tear buns into small pieces in baking dish and pour the egg mixture on top

4. Cover and leave in fridge overnight

Next:

1. Put flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, and half stick of butter in bowl

2. Push fork tines into mixture until pea-sized pieces of butter are formed

3. Cover and leave in fridge overnight

Next:

1. Preheat oven to 350°

2. Sprinkle streusel on top of French toast bake and bake for 40 minutes

3. Serve immediately with syrup or fruit