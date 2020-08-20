Post Office confessional: ‘It seems like small practical changes could save millions'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“We have missed making several bill payments on time because of mail that never arrives. Two times we were able to make online payments the day of receiving a bill. About 5 or 6 times over the last 3 or 4 months we have not received mail delivery at all, it may have been announced but we were not aware. We have a small Amazon business so we send out and receive many packages on a regular basis; about 75-200 packages a month. What puzzles us is that we have 3 mail-persons come each day; one to deliver our regular household mail, one to deliver packages and finally one to pick-up our outgoing mail. Sometimes it is the same wonderful person and he has to do it this way, well, you know, because. It seems like small practical changes could save millions.”

-- Rose Wolf Coccia

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

