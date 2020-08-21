Post Office confessional: ‘Two weeks to go two miles'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“I retired from the post office 18 years ago. We have had talk of privatization several times over the last 30 years while I was employed there. Route adjustments, no overtime, supervision doing bargaining unit work to stem overtime pay, hiring freezes, delayed mail delivery -- I have seen it all. The biggest reason is that the Postal Service is the only government entity that must pre-fund their fund for their retirees’ pensions off the top of their revenue, and they must fund it for each employee for 75 years. Any money that the Post Office makes must be put into that fund before any profits. Mail from the Downriver area is now sent to Pontiac to be processed when it used to be taken to the Detroit main post office and then back for delivery to the areas around here. It was always one or two days for delivery between local cities. Why all the way to Pontiac? I do not know. I mailed a birthday card to my nephew from Southgate two miles down the road to Trenton. It took 2 weeks. Two weeks to go two miles! I could have walked it there sooner. Also, there are, as my Dad would say ‘too many supervisors and not enough real workers.’ Fixing the postal problem is not about cutting overtime and holding mail back, it is about fixing it from the top down, not the bottom up. The motto was and still should be, ‘every piece of first class mail that comes into the office every day, must be delivered every day, no matter what!’ This is a shame. But it has happened before. The pre-funding of the retirement fund must be fixed.”

-- Anonymous

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

