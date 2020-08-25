Post Office confessional: ‘It has continued and gotten worse'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“I live in 48324 -- West Bloomfield. I noticed the mail starting to slow down in April at the height of the virus. I guess I thought that made some amount of sense because everything was behind schedule then -- not just the mail. But it has continued and gotten worse. The only thing that arrives on time is stuff from Amazon. The USPS stuff is behind and my husband has had several issues with his drug prescriptions from Humana. I have had several birthday presents to kids late all summer long.”

-- Mary in West Bloomfield (ZIP: 48324)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

