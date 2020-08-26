Post Office confessional: ‘The norm over the last several years'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“Good morning, I have been stating that there NEEDS to be some type of reform over the last several years (into the previous administration) as the postal service for our area in Michigan has significantly gone downhill. Delays in sending and/or receiving mail has been the ‘norm’ over the last several years. It’s not just the delays. Mail has been tampered with, repeatedly delivered to the wrong address (including packages), and carriers have outright lied about deliveries. A case in point: we’d been waiting for a package to be delivered on the anticipated and posted delivery date. As it was the posted delivery date and the delivery was for an auto part, we decided to work on the vehicle that day. We were in the garage all day with the garage door open. The delivery never came. We were then informed that the anticipated delivery ‘couldn’t be delivered’ due to ‘no access to the driveway.’ At no point during the day did the mail delivery even attempt to visit our house, nor did we see them down our road (private drive). On multiple other occasions deliveries are late due to opened packages (labeled always as accidental) and/or delivered to the wrong address - causing a notification to the seller/sender and a resending of the package. When we place an order, we now specifically request a different form of delivery (i.e. UPS or FedEx) as we simply can’t trust the USPS. I hope this helps”

-- Amanda in Gregory, Mich. (ZIP: 48137)

Read more: Post Office Confessionals

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

Related: