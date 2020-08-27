Post Office confessional: ‘I had a package that was missing for 5 weeks'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“I live in Eastpointe. There are weeks that I don’t receive mail for 4-plus days. Then there are weeks I get my mail almost every day. I spoke to my last mail carrier, he said that more than 10 routes in the city do not have a regular mail carrier and my route is one. They can’t find anyone to hire during all that going on. The USPS has lost a package for over a week and then it just showed up at my door after having to order a new one. Back in April I had a package that was missing for 5 weeks. The company said it was picked up but due to COVID shipping was slow, which I understood. The problem I had was USPS said my tracking number didn’t exist and the company said it was picked up. It did finally show up 6 weeks after I ordered it. Thankfully all my bills are electronic and have had no issues on that front. I try to use amazon for all my shopping needs now.”

-- Anonymous in Eastpointe (ZIP: 48137)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

