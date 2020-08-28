69ºF

Features

Post Office confessional: ‘Plan more time for them to get there'

Share your mail story

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Post Office Confessionals, Post Office, USPS, United States Postal Service, Mail, Mailing, Postal, Postman, Delivery, Packages, Letters, Mail In Voting, November Election
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo vote-by-mail ballots are shown in U.S. Postal service sorting trays the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday, Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo vote-by-mail ballots are shown in U.S. Postal service sorting trays the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday, Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“Mail delivery gets later and later each day and maybe only comes three days a week. Won’t be paying for special priority services anymore since items do not arrive as planned. I’ve gotten refund checks two times recently for non-delivery, as paid for. I love to send cards and notes to people and now have to plan more time for them to get there.”

-- Nancy in Troy (ZIP: 48085)

Read more: Post Office Confessionals

Post Office confessionals: Share yours

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

Related:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: