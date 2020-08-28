Post Office confessional: ‘Plan more time for them to get there'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“Mail delivery gets later and later each day and maybe only comes three days a week. Won’t be paying for special priority services anymore since items do not arrive as planned. I’ve gotten refund checks two times recently for non-delivery, as paid for. I love to send cards and notes to people and now have to plan more time for them to get there.”

-- Nancy in Troy (ZIP: 48085)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

