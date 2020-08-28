Post Office confessional: ‘Too many issues I have experienced with the mail'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“I mailed the remaining payment check to the tree trimmer that did work for me on 6/30. Mailed it on 8/1, and today is 8/27, and he still has not received it. I live in Livonia, he’s in Farmington Hills. I also filed a ‘missing mail’ report with the USPS on 8/23, and have had no reply from the post office. There are too many issues I have experienced with the mail to write to you about re the postal service, and they have been going on for 2-3 years, not just the last two months. I will most likely have to put a stop payment on the tree trimmer check which will cost me $30 (I’m a senior and on a very limited budget), but this time, I will ask the tree trimmer to come pick up the check.”

Anonymous in Livonia -- (ZIP: 48150)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

