Post Office confessional: ‘Major issue is at the Detroit sorting center’

The following are a responses to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“Mail service has been very good throughout the crazy 2020 time.”

-- Anonymous in Roseville -- (ZIP: 48066)

“I ordered a package from the UK in May -- they said my package is in Chicago Since June 16 and said it would be resolved, and I still don’t have the package with nothing being done. Let’s get to work. Thanks.”

-- Anonymous in Canton Township (ZIP: 48188)

“Ordered shoes July 3. Didn’t receive until mid August. When I kept tracking them it said they were at the post office in Madison heights. Company finally sent another pair.”

-- Anonymous in Shelby Township (ZIP: 48316)

“I have had several packages delayed in delivery. Usually about a week. One particular package, medical related, was delayed 2 weeks. All my packages seem to arrive at Detroit Metro Sorting center and then disappear. I sent a package to Texas and it left my local post office, arrived at Detroit Sorting center and sat there for two weeks until I filed a missing package report. Arrived in Texas 2 days later. I believe a major issue is at the Detroit sorting center.”

-- Anonymous in Tecumseh (49286)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

