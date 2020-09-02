Post Office confessional: ‘I have filed numerous complaints yet nothing gets done’

The following are a responses to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“My wife took her picture ID on July 1 and has not received it -- it’s September 1 and still no ID.”

-- Kevin in Warren (ZIP: 48089)

“I have the USPS Informed Delivery Service where I’m able to track packages as they travel! I pay for two-day priority shipping -- the package arrives from its point of origin, to the Detroit hub, usually the next day. Then it sits in that for two days before it ships to either the Oakland County hub in Pontiac, R.O. Twp., or Troy, hubs, where it sits for another day or two before its marked, ’Out for Delivery.’ Even then, there have been times it’s still not on the truck, so add another day! In the past year, I’ve waited as much as 11 days for a package, mailed through the USPS, with 2-3 day shipping, numerous times. It’s nearly impossible to recoup the expense of the shipping costs, from either the point of sale, or the USPS .... ’It’s Truly Sad.’”

-- D. in Madison Heights (ZIP: 48071)

“Every single package I have coming to me that goes through Allen Park or Detroit is always delayed anywhere from 5 days to 2 weeks. I’m very fed up with the lousy service USPS is providing. Someone definitely needs to investigate this. I have filed numerous complaints yet nothing gets done about it.”

-- Maureen in Alger (ZIP: 48610)

“Mailed a package from the Clinton Township P.O. on July 27 to California. It went there, was out for delivery, went back to warehouse, then to NJ, then to CT and finally back to California. It was delivered on Aug. 17 or so.”

-- Deb in Clinton Township (ZIP: 48038)

Read more: Post Office Confessionals

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

Related: