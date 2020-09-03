Post Office confessional: ‘We stopped receiving mail for over a week’

The following are responses to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“I have had informed delivery for over 2 years, then it abruptly stopped. When trying to get the service again, USPS says it’s not offered in my area. Missing mail, lastly I paid around $8.00 to have registered mail sent -- it was stamped 3 days later ... it was received well over 3 months later!”

Anna in Harrison (ZIP: 48625)

“During the week before the MI Primary Election until 2 days afterwards, I received mail only once. That smacks of election interference, in my opinion. However, my absentee ballot that I mailed a week prior to election day arrived in 4 days and was on time. I receive mail now a few times a week. I make sure that I allow a week for my mail to reach it’s destination locally.”

Liela in Dearborn (ZIP: 48124)

“I live in Rochester Hills -- 48309. Beginning around July 10, we experienced a big change in our mail delivery. For more than 3 weeks we got 1-2 pieces of mail. Mostly advertising. Then on August 3 we received 38 pieces of mail. Sporadic since then.”

James in Rochester Hills (ZIP: 48309)

“I mailed a parcel from Seattle, Washington August 15, 2020 thru USPS Priority’s 2-3 day service to Gulfport, Miss. Today is September 2, 2020 and still no package! I put in the first service request August 21, 2020 with no avail. I then put in a 2nd service request with my local district office in Jackson, Miss. and no action also! I then, on August 25, 2020 put, in a 3rd service request, was called once, emailed once and, again, absolutely no assistance whatsoever! Well I’ve since filed a claim and now as of August 31, 2020 have a USPS BSM on my case, and today is 3 days in with no response from the USPS BSM assigned to my case. I’m disgusted and also worried with the integrity of the USPS -- they have become severely UNRELIABLE in package tracking and delivery. I mailed personal items, including my cardiac and mental health medication, along with ALL of my personal documentation such as Birth Certificate, SSI cards, and other pertinent documentation for onboarding and hiring into a potential job role in Seattle, but had some cardiac care issues and a sick dog I love in Gulfport, and had to fly out immediately, leaving a friend to package my personal belongings from my hotel and ship home. Well, USPS has failed me! The package has been in transit from Mobile, Alabama to Gulfport, Miss. since August 18, in transit with last tracking scan on August 21, 2020. Where is my parcel USPS and how about my ’personal’ BSM Case Manager that was supposed to communicate effectively and locate my parcel? I’ve emailed her 3 times and now I’m calling her as I send this statement.”

-- Christopher in Long Beach, Mississippi. (ZIP: 39560)

“About 2 years ago we stopped receiving mail for over a week. I filed a complaint with USPS and they opened an investigation. It turns out the Dearborn Heights mail manager admitted they cannot seem to find good help and a lot of the newer carriers do not finish their routes anymore. He admitted they don’t want people to lose faith in the postal service so they have kept it quiet. This past 6 months we finally got a good mail carrier, but I know the days he has off or is on vacation because we either don’t receive our mail or we receive mail for strangers in other neighborhoods.”

Alyssa in Dearborn (ZIP: 48128)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

