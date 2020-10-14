Best places to live: Where Michigan’s 6 largest metro areas rank

Where do Michigan’s largest metropolitan areas rank among the best places to live in America?

U.S. News & World Report released their annual Best Places to Live list, ranking the 150 most populated metro areas in the country.

Here’s how they develop the rankings:

“U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live rankings are intended to help readers make the most informed decision when choosing where to settle down. Metro areas in the rankings are evaluated using data from trusted sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources. This data was categorized into the five indexes listed below and then evaluated using a methodology determined by Americans' preferences. The percent weighting for each index follows the answers from a public survey in August 2020 in which people from across the country voted for what they believed was the most important factor to consider when choosing where to live.” (Read more here)

Michigan has six of the country’s largest metro areas. Where do they rank out of 150?

12. Ann Arbor

23. Grand Rapids

46. Kalamazoo

57. Lansing

115. Detroit

133. Flint

This year, Ann Arbor also ranked the No. 7 best place to retire in the country. In other rankings, it was ranked the No. 1 best place to live in Michigan and No. 2 best place to live for quality of life.

