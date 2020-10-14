Report ranks 25 best school districts in Michigan

The 2021 Best Schools list has been released -- and we’re taking a look at where Michigan districts fall on the list.

Niche released their annual school rankings list this week, breaking down the best schools at every level and by every state. Here’s how they develop the rankings:

“The 2021 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.” (Read more here on calculations)

So where did Michigan school districts rank in the state? Let’s take a look.

25 best school districts in Michigan

Novi Community School District Northville Public Schools Troy School District Okemos Public Schools Bloomfield Hills Schools Birmingham Public Schools Oakland Schools Grosse Pointe Public Schools Saline Area Schools Ann Arbor Public Schools St. Joseph Public Schools Forest Hills Public Schools (Grand Rapids) East Grand Rapids Public Schools Rochester Community School District North Muskegon Public Schools Chelsea School District Portage Public Schools Van Buren Independent School District West Bloomfield School District Spring Lake Public Schools East Lansing School District Lake Orion Community Schools West Ottawa Public Schools Hudsonville Public School District Berkley School District

You can check out the full list here.