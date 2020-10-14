49ºF

Report ranks 25 best school districts in Michigan

New school rankings released

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

The 2021 Best Schools list has been released -- and we’re taking a look at where Michigan districts fall on the list.

Niche released their annual school rankings list this week, breaking down the best schools at every level and by every state. Here’s how they develop the rankings:

“The 2021 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.” (Read more here on calculations)

So where did Michigan school districts rank in the state? Let’s take a look.

25 best school districts in Michigan

  1. Novi Community School District
  2. Northville Public Schools
  3. Troy School District
  4. Okemos Public Schools
  5. Bloomfield Hills Schools
  6. Birmingham Public Schools
  7. Oakland Schools
  8. Grosse Pointe Public Schools
  9. Saline Area Schools
  10. Ann Arbor Public Schools
  11. St. Joseph Public Schools
  12. Forest Hills Public Schools (Grand Rapids)
  13. East Grand Rapids Public Schools
  14. Rochester Community School District
  15. North Muskegon Public Schools
  16. Chelsea School District
  17. Portage Public Schools
  18. Van Buren Independent School District
  19. West Bloomfield School District
  20. Spring Lake Public Schools
  21. East Lansing School District
  22. Lake Orion Community Schools
  23. West Ottawa Public Schools
  24. Hudsonville Public School District
  25. Berkley School District

You can check out the full list here.

