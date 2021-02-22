Check out the new images from NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars

Perseverance is healthy and working just fine days after landing on Mars.

Now we’re getting the first images from the NASA rover -- and they’re stunning.

“One of the things that the scientists have first started to think about when we look at images like this is what the rocks are made of, and what they look like. We’re picking out different colors and tones and textures to try to figure out what these rocks might represent and what depositional process might have put these rocks on the surface of Mars,” said Katie Morgan, deputy project scientist with NASA.

There are a lot of scientific instruments on the rover that we will get to see in action. It also has a “weather station” on it that will analyze the Mars weather.

This Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 photo provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover lowered towards the surface of Mars during its powered descent. (NASA via AP)

