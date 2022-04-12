Tasty Tuesday: Breadless opens in Detroit

Today’s Tasty Tuesday takes us to East Jefferson Ave in Detroit for a new restaurant called Breadless -- and it’s exactly what the name says.

Today’s Tasty Tuesday takes us to East Jefferson Ave in Detroit for a new restaurant called Breadless -- and it’s exactly what the name says.

Sandwiches and bowls, all without the bread. Breadless uses different types of greens in place of your typical bread in a sandwich or wrap.

“Our sandwiches are handcrafted by local culinary experts with the best available greens out there. No matter which food lifestyle you subscribe to, we’ve got something for you. Healthy, and made with love.”

(Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above)

Tasty Tuesday deal:

Breadless opens at 10:30 a.m. and is offering 20% your entire order today when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here)