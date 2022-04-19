Tasty Tuesday: Inside the Detroit 75 Kitchen food truck

Today’s Tasty Tuesday takes us to one of the most popular food trucks in Detroit.
Detroit 75 Kitchen has been a staple of the city’s growing food truck culture. In 2014, the Nassar brothers: Mike, the self-taught culinary specialist, and Ahmad, the creative brain behind the business, bet on themselves at a time when their Detroit neighborhood was all but deserted.
The food truck specializes in sandwiches, from their take on a shawarma sandwich, to a Philly cheesesteak -- they have it all.
Tasty Tuesday deal:
Detroit 75 Kitchen opens at 10 a.m., and their Tasty Tuesday deal is: You get one free order of garlic cilantro fries and jalapeno kitchen with any order.
