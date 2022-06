This Tasty Tuesday, we're having lunch at Lunch: A tiny sub shop in Wyandotte that's already a huge hit.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Lunch Wyandotte is located at 3050 Biddle Avenue in Downtown Wyandotte.

The restaurant is offering 10% off of subs with chips and a Faygo for those who mention Tasty Tuesday on June 7.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

