🔒 Watch Part 4 of Paula Tutman’s ceramics series: Installation culmination

This is Part 4 of a 4-part series on Paula Tutman’s journey with clay and ceramics, and specifically a project she’s been working on for her home. Follow along and read more about the project here.

Part 4: Installing the ceramic fireplace surround

After many months of construction delays on our cottage renovations, I finally got in and was able to install my hand-crafted fireplace surround.

The job was far more daunting than I anticipated. I made numerous mistakes and spent many, many hours tiling and grouting. But, I think it’s pretty good for the first big Ugly Ceramics installation of my own.

Is it perfect? Yes, it’s perfect to me, because working on it has made me perfectly happy while coping with covering a global pandemic as a journalist, and while juggling life as a wife, stepmother and budding creator-preneur. And now, I’m excitedly planning another installation for the fireplace in the master suite.

Watch Episode 4 of Paula’s ceramics series below:

What creative ways have you found to cope with pandemic life?