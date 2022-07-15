Jason Carr: Why ‘Up’ is the best move ever. Maybe.

“Up” is the best movie ever. Maybe.

Name me a moment that fails to tug at the heartstrings or inspire soaring joy. From the score, to the plot, to the animation, to the voice acting, I defy you to name me a film that is superior. Plus: talking dogs, a floating house, a rousing air battle and a closing scene that if you don’t cry during, I don’t want to know you.

This is Pixar at its pinnacle.

And this is coming from someone who loves “Toy Story 2,” “Wall-E,” “The Incredibles” and “Monsters, Inc.” For me, “Up” has them all beat, hands down.

The heart at the heart of this movie is generational. I would be happy to put it on the National Film Registry or, like they did in 1977, send it into outer space on Voyager 1 or 2 as evidence of our existence and culture.

I used to do a bit when interviewing celebs in which I would ask them, completely out of left field and unrelated to whatever they were promoting, “What do you think of the movie ‘Up?’” To the best of my recollection, no one said, “What are you talking about?” I miss that bit. It was good TV.

Ad

As for the movie “Inside Out,” I am pretty sure Pixar owes me emotional damages. But that’s a column for another time. And more Kleenex.

Watch Jason Carr Live, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., streaming live on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit.