Tasty Tuesday: On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls

This Tasty Tuesday, we're visiting On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi -- and the food is incredible.

NOVI, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls in Novi -- and the food is definitely next level.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls is located inside of Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. The newly-opened restaurant is located on the mall’s lower level near Lord & Taylor. They open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The restaurant is offering a free peach cobbler egg roll with any purchase when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)