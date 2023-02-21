Christy McDonald: Local caregivers share stories of love, struggle in our new series

It’s almost impossible for my girlfriends and I to find a time to get together. The demands of life are all consuming, from kids to jobs to aging parents. But when we connect and start talking, the reality of what we all carry comes spilling out.

The stress, the need to find more time, the losing sense of self. For some, the sadness and exhaustion of caring for a loved one. We put it all out on the table (with a strong drink), and exhale in the feeling of knowing we’re not alone.

It makes me think of the thousands of caregivers here in Michigan who support family members who can’t care for themselves. It could be a special needs child, a sick spouse or an aging parent.

According to AARP:

more than 10% of the MI population serves as unpaid caregivers for relatives

caregivers spend more than estimated $7,000 out of pocket each year

unpaid caregivers do a combined $15.1 billion dollars’ worth of work

I know several women who walk this caregiving road. I have co-workers who navigate it too. It is a hard one that can be isolating and exhausting. And I know it well myself.

I was a caregiver to my husband who had cancer and passed away over two years ago. The endless calls (and long hold times!) to insurance companies. Coordinating doctor visits. Finding specialists. All the while living with the unknown future and hoping for the energy to keep moving.

So many of you answered the call to share your caregiving stories, that I printed out the stack of emails. What struck me was the need for connection – very few of viewers wanted to be on camera to tell their story. They just wanted to share what they have been through or to say thank you for shining a light on what so many people carry.

This week I’ll have a series of stories on caregiving, starting with the story of Laura & Miles Gee. Laura was one of those emails – I am grateful that she and Miles let us into their Livingston County home and life, so others can realize they are not alone. Their love story is beautiful. (Watch that story in the video player above)

Then, you’ll meet Beth Griffith Manley, a well-known personality in Detroit and professional singer (she was killer on The Voice!). She talks about how she is balancing her career with caring for her mom after a stroke. She is brutally honest about the work, the coordination and the help she gets – and the love she has for her mom.

We’ll have resources on caregiving training programs from the Area Agency on Aging and how to avoid caregiver burnout. Plus, if you’re not a caregiver now.. you will be. The AARP gives us tips on how to plan for the future. (Hint: have the hard conversations NOW).

I know this is just part of the caregiver journey. There are lots of questions about insurance, long term care, facilities and in home help. We’ll continue to do the stories – and I’d love to hear from you about how we at WDIV can be helpful.