Flashpoint Interview: Detroit mayor talks impact of Michigan Central Station development

Development of area surrounding old train station to make waves

Devin Scillian, Anchor

This week, we're joined at the Michigan Central Station construction site by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who discusses the impact that the development will have on the city.

DETROIT – For years, the Michigan Central Station has stood as a tattered symbol of decay just outside of Downtown Detroit.

Now, the old train station is being brought back to life, and serves as a symbol of renewal in the city.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Feb. 6, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

