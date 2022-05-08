Flashpoint Interview: WDET host discusses the timing and approach of Roe V. Wade Politico leak

The host of WDET’s Detroit Today, Stephen Henderson, sits down with us for Flashpoint to discuss the timing of Politico’s leak.

Henderson makes a point to acknowledge that those that cover and are inside court culture must be blown away by the timeliness and approach this leak has had.

The WDET host tells Flashpoint that leaks similar to this usually happens in a matter of hours before a decision is made. Henderson states that he believes that someone that voted on the opinion is unsure of how far this opinion will go and the outcome it might or might not have.

Watch the interview from the May 8, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.