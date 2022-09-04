Flashpoint: Diving into what work culture could look like in the future

It’s Labor Day Weekend in a state that was one of the epicenters of the labor movement. But what is the future of work in general and unions in particular?

Labor Day Weekend is positioned on the calendar as the traditional end of summer. It was established as a tribute to our labor force in the late 19th century as the union movement began to take root in American life. As we arrive at the holiday in 2022, questions swirl about the future of work.

Remote or in-person? Robots or human power? Union or non-union? And for many these days, keep working or quit?

Strange times but a good time to wonder about labor unions. We watch attempts to unionize in places like Amazon, Starbucks and Trader Joe’s.

Mark Gaffney, Debbie Dingell and Richard Mack join Flashpoint to discuss why the future of work has a complicated picture at the moment.

And in light of the upcoming election in November, four political reporters from across the Mitten joined in a conversation on what voters might be missing or not prioritizing. Rick Albin out of Grand Rapids, Rick Pluta from Michigan Public Radio, Lauren Gibbons from Bridge Michigan and Rachel Louise reporter for Kalamazoo, Flint and Traverse City, joined Flashpoint to tell Michiganders what they need to know.

Discussing the future of work in Michigan with local officials:

What Michigan voters need to know from political reporters across the state:

Flashpoint is joined by a few political reporters from across the state to chime in on what Michiganders need to know about election day coming up.

You can view the September 4, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the top video player.