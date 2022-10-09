Flashpoint: Election Day is 4 weeks away -- experts weigh in on local Michigan campaigns

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News and Local 4+

DETROIT – It’s go time for candidates and campaigns as they are four weeks away from election day.

We’ve seen former President Trump in Metro Detroit stumping for the top of the GOP ticket. But new excluding polling from WDIV and The Detroit News shows the top of that ticket is deeply underwater and does not have the financial resources right now to compete with the air war being waged by the Democratic incumbents.

The questions on the table today -- do these margins stick through election day? Experts say they don’t think they will.

Also, Detroit police released a video this week showing the deadly shooting of a man in the most of a mental health crisis. Is this a failure of policing? Our mental health system? Something else? Or all of the above? Police chief James White and the head of the state’s largest mental health agency are here to discuss.

Below is a list of Wayne County resources for residents seeking access to mental healthcare:

DWIHN Access Helpline: www.dwihn.org, 800-241-4949

ReachUsDetroit: Reachusdetroit.org, 313-488-HOPE

Mental Health First Aid: 888-490-9698

Veteran Navigator: 313-585-0061

Detroit Police Chief James White speaks about mental health and policing

Experts talk about the upcoming election and local Michigan campaigns